One thought on "President Biden on the airport attack"
To Joe Biden’s credit he did not take the ISIS bait and over-react with disproportional force (which the Israelis always do) to avenge the deaths of 13 American soldiers.
“Revenge is a dish best served cold.” French Proverb.
For thirteen days our luck held, even in the face of the crush of humanity trying to enter the airport gates and fly out of Kabul.
Unfortunately yesterday, just before they were to be patted down, several ISIS suicide bombers and gunmen blew themselves up causing over a hundred innocent deaths.
Joe Biden deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.