Woman said she is an RN with 2 kids, told the Lee County FL Sch Bd last night: “You are all demonic entities. All of us christians are sticking together to take you all out. These doctors that were sneering at us like we’re scumbags, they need to go back to f*cking med school.” pic.twitter.com/sXl7yQ6HO8
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 31, 2021
One thought on “Crazy nurse of the day”
Those who belong to the Big Lie Party are all nuts.
BLP US Representative Madison Cawthorn (SC) has been out stumping for a civil war.
He and Jordan, Gaetz, Brooks, Boebart, Taylor Greene and the rest of the Big Lie Party’s Freedom Caucus all lent a hand in the attempted coup on January 6.
Insurrectionists are one thing, but traitors are a whole different breed of animal.
Trump is a traitor.
Anyone who planned, participated in or funded the January 6 attempted coup is a traitor.
Because Madison Cawthorn is espousing violence against his fellow citizens he should be censured by Pelosi and the House.