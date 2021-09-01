I wish I could say that Ron DeSantis aping Trump’s lawless approach to everything wouldn’t get him elected as president, but I’m not so sure:
Florida changed its COVID-19 death data just as surge began | Miami Herald https://t.co/BktOrHLhD6
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 31, 2021
One thought on “Devious bastards”
DeSantis is defying a judges order on masks, Abbott disregarded the ruling by the US Supreme Court in the Roe v Wade case by signing a Texas law yesterday effectively ending abortion.
Is this the law and order party?
The Big Lie Party’s Fascist, thugs couldn’t care less about law and order or the rule of law.
The BLP wants what it wants and it will use any means necessary to get it.
That’s why the BLP keeps defending the traitorous insurrections who attempted to overthrow the democratic-republic in the January 6 coup.