You know, the one about the United States recklessly selling Americans out to the Taliban?
Taliban members escorted Americans to gates at Kabul airport in secret arrangement with UShttps://t.co/JrMDrlbAbe
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 31, 2021
One thought on “This contradicts the media narrative”
A cadre of Hollywood “Leftists” have gathered together to make certain that the US doesn’t recognize the Taliban until it changes its religious philosophy.
Somehow that seems intrinsically wrong.
Their hearts may be in the right place, but it’s that kind of thoughtlessness that got us involved in a 20 year-long war in Afghanistan to begin with.