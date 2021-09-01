Joe Biden is not taking your shit

He gave a fantastic speech yesterday on the end of the war:
Susan Glasser serious person, suggesting we go out and bomb the shit out of everyone and then occupy them, the new empire for Human Rights strategy. https://t.co/zqs1UgTpoU
Biden’s compassion for and work to note the real human costs to our soldiers is a note that many lefty pundits may minimize and Fox will try desperately to denigrate… but it’s the heart of why that speech was brilliant.
Pres Biden faced fierce criticism over the last few weeks over his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan & the way in which he did it. He is pushing back hard on that criticism & pointedly defending his choice not to continue the two-decade war w/ another generation of troops.
The power is out in New Orleans, COVID is killing a thousand Americans a day, and Lake Tahoe is being licked by fire. https://t.co/kkIPwdW6zO
The foreign policy consensus loves military adventurism. The American people do not. And Joe Biden knows who he works for.
Great speech, Mr. President. https://t.co/Dhtqs1g08u
War junkies. https://t.co/HV6XzHeCRp
The idea that Biden somehow screwed up the Afghanistan withdrawal is, quite literally, being propped up so that the people who actually screwed the whole thing up can escape accountability. Utterly shameful that the media learned nothing from all this. https://t.co/gmVqxXLST0
Joe Biden has earned, and he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.