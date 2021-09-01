Joe Biden is not taking your shit

0 shares Share

He gave a fantastic speech yesterday on the end of the war:

Susan Glasser serious person, suggesting we go out and bomb the shit out of everyone and then occupy them, the new empire for Human Rights strategy. https://t.co/zqs1UgTpoU — ⚖️ Stellaa (@stellaaaa) August 31, 2021

Biden’s compassion for and work to note the real human costs to our soldiers is a note that many lefty pundits may minimize and Fox will try desperately to denigrate… but it’s the heart of why that speech was brilliant. — NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) August 31, 2021

Pres Biden faced fierce criticism over the last few weeks over his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan & the way in which he did it. He is pushing back hard on that criticism & pointedly defending his choice not to continue the two-decade war w/ another generation of troops. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 31, 2021

The power is out in New Orleans, COVID is killing a thousand Americans a day, and Lake Tahoe is being licked by fire. https://t.co/kkIPwdW6zO — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) August 31, 2021

The foreign policy consensus loves military adventurism. The American people do not. And Joe Biden knows who he works for. Great speech, Mr. President. https://t.co/Dhtqs1g08u — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 31, 2021