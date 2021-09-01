2 thoughts on “Oops

  1. Ron is probably thrilled today that the US Supreme Court decided to allow the Texas law banning abortions to stand.
    So much for Roe v Wade.

  2. I email him, sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a day. I suspect the staff has blocked my email. It takes forever to get to voicemail when you call him. I keep waiting for the police to show up at my door for harassing him. Resign in shame, Russia Ron.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *