Ron sounds so logical when he’s not in front of the TV cameras:
Sen Ron Johnson caught in undercover video admitting election results are valid—and also blames Trump for losing Wisconsin in 2020. Let’s make this viral.
Ron is probably thrilled today that the US Supreme Court decided to allow the Texas law banning abortions to stand.
So much for Roe v Wade.
I email him, sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a day. I suspect the staff has blocked my email. It takes forever to get to voicemail when you call him. I keep waiting for the police to show up at my door for harassing him. Resign in shame, Russia Ron.