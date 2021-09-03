When podcast star Joe Rogan started shilling ivermectin as his own covid treatment, a good friend pointed out that it seemed a lot like the fraud Jude Law played in the 2012 movie “Contagion”. Just watch:
One thought on “Life imitating art”
More like Rand Paul, whose wife (IIRC) bought all sorts of shares in the company that makes ivermectin, then the Senator belatedly listed the securities purchase months too late to comply with the law governing such purchases for lawmakers.