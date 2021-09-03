So he really is nervous

~ susie

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “So he really is nervous

  1. California’s “Charlie” McCarthy is worried about a multitude of things.
    Larry Elder.

    6 in 10 Californians will vote against removing Newsom from office.
    Not because they love Newsom–they do not—but because Larry Elder.

    Elder is a crazy, Fascist, “step and fetchit” who offered up his soul on the alter of Mammon for hard cash and Californians know it.

    A vote for Larry Elder is a vote against sanity.

    “Your mind is a terrible thing to lose,” isn’t it “Charlie” McCarthy?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *