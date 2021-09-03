Breaking: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is among a group of GOP lawmakers whose phone records the January 6 select committee asked telecommunication companies to preserve. McCarthy warned the companies earlier this week not to comply w/that request. https://t.co/p75SnzmoEh
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 2, 2021
2 thoughts on “So he really is nervous”
California’s “Charlie” McCarthy is worried about a multitude of things.
Larry Elder.
6 in 10 Californians will vote against removing Newsom from office.
Not because they love Newsom–they do not—but because Larry Elder.
Elder is a crazy, Fascist, “step and fetchit” who offered up his soul on the alter of Mammon for hard cash and Californians know it.
A vote for Larry Elder is a vote against sanity.
“Your mind is a terrible thing to lose,” isn’t it “Charlie” McCarthy?
Terrorist supporting traitor. He better be worried.