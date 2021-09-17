Watch Newsmax host cut the feed and scream at a veteran guest for offering a mild critique of Trump pic.twitter.com/xozk1f5kzH
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2021
Watch Newsmax host cut the feed and scream at a veteran guest for offering a mild critique of Trump pic.twitter.com/xozk1f5kzH
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2021
One thought on “Cult member freaks out”
If you appear on one of the Fascist propaganda outlets, FOX, Newsmax, or OAN, you had better tow the party line or you’ll be cut off and screamed at.
Eli Lake “How Pakistan emerged as the victor in Afghanistan. ”
http://www.twincities.com/2021/09/15/eli-lake-how-pakistan-emerged-as-the-victor-in-afghanistan
Lake’s is a good essay, but because he’s a warmonger and wants to be booked on FOX, OAN and Newsmax he omits some salient facts.
Like the role that Saudi Arabia played in the 9-11 attack and
how the FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Area) between Afghanistan and Pakistan harbors every sort of terrorist in the world including the CIA.