There are a lot fewer controls on these drone. Maybe time to reinstate them?
New: Just after the US military launched the Hellfire missile that would kill 10 civilians, the CIA issued an urgent warning: Civilians were
likely in the area, including possibly children inside the vehicle.
It was already too late. https://t.co/jA3bQ49d2X
— Katie Bo Lillis (@KatieBoLillis) September 18, 2021
One thought on “Too late”
Speaking of drones and other such devices.
Late last year Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Moshen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a giant (damn thing weighed 1000 lbs.) machine gun triggered by computers from 1000 miles away in Israel.
The gun and its software were smuggled into Iran a piece at a time and re-assembled over a period of several months.
New international laws need to be passed regulating all weaponized AI.