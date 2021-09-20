Too late

There are a lot fewer controls on these drone. Maybe time to reinstate them?

  1. Speaking of drones and other such devices.

    Late last year Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Moshen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a giant (damn thing weighed 1000 lbs.) machine gun triggered by computers from 1000 miles away in Israel.
    The gun and its software were smuggled into Iran a piece at a time and re-assembled over a period of several months.

    New international laws need to be passed regulating all weaponized AI.

