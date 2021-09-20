There are a lot fewer controls on these drone. Maybe time to reinstate them?

New: Just after the US military launched the Hellfire missile that would kill 10 civilians, the CIA issued an urgent warning: Civilians were

likely in the area, including possibly children inside the vehicle.

It was already too late. https://t.co/jA3bQ49d2X

— Katie Bo Lillis (@KatieBoLillis) September 18, 2021