Kiss my ass, Big Pharma

I had an appointment today to get the shingles vaccine, but first spent over an hour on the phone with my insurance companies to find out how much is covered.

Well! I’m supposed to come up with $170 I don’t have, and that’s just for the part Medicare doesn’t cover. I could use a GoodRx coupon and it would “only” be $155, but that’s still too much. (Mind you, I’d have to pay it all over again in six months for the second shot.)

And why doesn’t Medicare cover this heavily advertised product? Monopoly. No price competition.

I’ve had shingles. I know how much it hurts. But I can’t afford this, and it’s fucking infuriating.