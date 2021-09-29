We’ve seen this show, they bring nothing new to the performance:
This is…. silly. It’s $3.5t over ten years. no in one year.
Alternatively…. the Pentagon budget was $703.7b in 2021. Lets say they flatlined that for ten years. That’s 7 trillion plus. Or, roughly, two times bigger than this bill. https://t.co/umDMt7APR5
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 28, 2021
2 thoughts on “Deficit theater”
Not silly, it’s just a flat out lie.
Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and his Problem Solver Caucus are, ironically, a big part of the problem in the Democratic caucus.
Gottheimer and the rest of his band of deficit hawks are nothing but corporatist obstructionists like Manchin and Sinema who will tell any lie to buttress their case.
They are all corrupt politicians on the take.