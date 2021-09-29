Deficit theater

We’ve seen this show, they bring nothing new to the performance:

This is…. silly. It’s $3.5t over ten years. no in one year.

Alternatively…. the Pentagon budget was $703.7b in 2021. Lets say they flatlined that for ten years. That’s 7 trillion plus. Or, roughly, two times bigger than this bill. https://t.co/umDMt7APR5

— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 28, 2021