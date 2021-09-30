Eww but will make you pee your pants laughing

– Alleged Affair with Corey Lewandowski leaks. – Ethics complaint regarding conflict of interest with her daughter surfaces. – GOP mega-donor bribed to send national guard to the border. – South Dakota AG announces the office is investigating. https://t.co/x1navdsWh2

Lewandowski runs Trump’s super PAC and is a top adviser to Gov Noem. The details in this story – of relentless sexual harassment at a public event – are sickening. https://t.co/hYvWNQcdWC via @politico

Lewandowski out, per Trump spokesman: “Pam Bondi…has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”

