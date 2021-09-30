Eww but will make you pee your pants laughing

— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@commiegirl1) September 29, 2021
Kristi Noem's past 24 hours:
– Alleged Affair with Corey Lewandowski leaks.
– Ethics complaint regarding conflict of interest with her daughter surfaces.
– GOP mega-donor bribed to send national guard to the border.
– South Dakota AG announces the office is investigating. https://t.co/x1navdsWh2
— Ellen Kurz (@EllenKurz) September 29, 2021
Lewandowski runs Trump’s super PAC and is a top adviser to Gov Noem. The details in this story – of relentless sexual harassment at a public event – are sickening. https://t.co/hYvWNQcdWC via @politico
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 29, 2021
Lewandowski out, per Trump spokesman: “Pam Bondi…has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 30, 2021
Noem is a flake, but Lewandowski is a true believer and that makes him a dangerous person.
Lewandowski is a member of the secretive Council for National Policy as are others including Tom Delay, Scott Walker, US Representative Barry Laudermilk (GA) .
The Council for National Policy is a far right, racist, anti-Muslim, anti-LGBTQ+ organization.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/top-republicans-rub-shoulders-with-extremists-in-secretive-rightwing-group-leak-reveals/ar-AAOZgrD?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531