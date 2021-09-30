Eww but will make you pee your pants laughing

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Eww but will make you pee your pants laughing

  1. Noem is a flake, but Lewandowski is a true believer and that makes him a dangerous person.

    Lewandowski is a member of the secretive Council for National Policy as are others including Tom Delay, Scott Walker, US Representative Barry Laudermilk (GA) .

    The Council for National Policy is a far right, racist, anti-Muslim, anti-LGBTQ+ organization.

    http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/top-republicans-rub-shoulders-with-extremists-in-secretive-rightwing-group-leak-reveals/ar-AAOZgrD?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *