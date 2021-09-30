My new one in @washingtonpost on whether Democrats in Congress should try to go it alone on fighting election subversion risk. https://t.co/vR05mxZVpF
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) September 29, 2021
One thought on “Ounce of prevention”
Perhaps we can eliminate most of our problems by voting the Big Lie Party into extinction in 2022?
In the meantime the Democrats need to begin to disarm these corrupt, Fascists by taking away such issues as raising the debt limit.
There was no such thing as a debt ceiling for 130 years and then the US Congress passed a law in 1917 setting a debt limit.
It was a stupid law when it was passed in 1917 and it’s a stupid law now.
It should be repealed immediately.
So should the Senate filibuster rule.