Sen. Bernie Sanders on size of reconciliation bill: "If anything, especially when you talk about the crisis of climate change … the $6t that I originally proposed was probably too little … [but] I accept that there's going to have to be give and take." pic.twitter.com/z2gDUYC9do
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2021
One thought on “Small potatoes”
With the help of Joe Biden the Progressives were able to defeat the party’s “moderates” for the first time since FDR’s New Deal in the 1930’s.
The big losers in this change in governing philosophy are Sinema, Manchin, Gottheimer and his Problem Solvers, the Third Way, the Blue Dog Corporatists, Pelosi and Schumer.
The big winners are the American people.
Thanks to Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and the Progressive for not caving in to the Capitalists as they normally do.