FBI Agents Descend on Headquarters of NYPD Sergeants Union https://t.co/TbV2wSvfSs via @thedailybeast
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 5, 2021
FBI Agents Descend on Headquarters of NYPD Sergeants Union https://t.co/TbV2wSvfSs via @thedailybeast
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 5, 2021
One thought on “RICO RICO RICO???”
Ed Mullins is clearly nuts and shouldn’t be running anything including a union.
Some more “RICO RICO RICO???”
Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve Richard Clarida and two Federal Reserve Regional Presidents, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, are being investigated for insider stock trading.
Both Kaplan and Rosengren resigned late last week.
Clarida has yet to comment on the investigation.
Capitalisms finest.