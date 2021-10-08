Here we go again October 8, 2021October 7, 2021 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Obstruction of justice. https://t.co/SGZi9LF63h — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 7, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Here we go again”
We’ll all hold our breath until the Democrats do something about this lawless outrage.
Hopefully they’ll do something before we all turn blue.
Who are Independent voters?
It depends on which day of the week and what time of the day it is when you ask the question.
Many of them are disgruntled, anti-Trump Republicans and others are Libertarians.
None of them can be trusted.
What do Independents believe?
Again, that depends on the day of the week and the time of the day.
But any way you slice the bologna, the Democratic Party is the largest political party in America today. By far.