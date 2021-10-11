One thought on “On the bright side, there are fewer Republicans all the time

  1. Who keeps funding the anti-democratic and anti-republican Big Lie Party politicians?

    Perhaps it’s the Fascist, Capitalist millionaires and billionaires?

    The Koch’s, Mercer’s, Sinclair’s, Mellon’s, Kelcy Warren, Laura Perlmutter, Charles Schwab & wife, etc.

    These Fascist, Capitalists are responsible for traitor Trump and the rest of the insurrectionists and Judes’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *