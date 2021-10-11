The latest federal data, said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, should put "an end to the false myth that unemployment insurance benefits keep people from working."https://t.co/5rLcxlA5gx via @commondreams
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 10, 2021
The latest federal data, said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, should put "an end to the false myth that unemployment insurance benefits keep people from working."https://t.co/5rLcxlA5gx via @commondreams
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 10, 2021
One thought on “We kind of knew this already”
Let us count the lies, half-truths and intentional misinterpretations of economic data by the Republican Big Lie Party through time.
Anybody who is in any way connected to the Republican Big Lie Party who opines on Biden’s plan to increase the taxes on the rich and corporations is flat out lying and they know it.