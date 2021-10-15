Fund drive

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Looking for donations — turns out there was an oversight in preparing my taxes (not my fault, I’m too nervous to do my own taxes), and I now have one month to come up with $400.

This is important because I still have one year left on the agreement that I signed with the IRS, and if I miss a payment, it voids the agreement and all taxes and penalties they waived come due. Gulp.

If you can, please donate. Thanks!

You can click here to use Paypal.

Or Venmo: @Susan-Madrak-1

Or you can use this QR code with your phone: