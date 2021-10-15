Column: People talk about the cost of that big federal bill but don't know what's in it. So we'll tell you https://t.co/uGvNNwhCCT
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 14, 2021
One thought on “Here you go”
According to congressional Democrats, Krysten Sinema won’t talk to anybody about the $3.5 trillion Human Infrastructure Bill except Joe Biden.
Sinema has indicated to the WH that she wants $100 billion cut from the climate section of the bill. (That’ll satisfy Sinema’s fossil fuel industry donors.)
Sinema will not vote to increase taxes on the rich and corporations. (It’s obvious who Sinema is helping here and it ain’t you and me.)
Sinema is a Democrat?
Somebody in the Democratic Party should pay a heavy price for moving Sinema’s political career along.