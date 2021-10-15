Okay, this preliminary report was dribbled out after close of business today, which made me suspicious. Releasing this at that time was a PR move, and that made me think that the other members of the commission didn’t agree.
I can't imagine how anyone got the impression that the justices are partisan actors! pic.twitter.com/vu0fJbo7ow
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 14, 2021
Here are links to the full set of documents https://t.co/jwOr3qDLOv
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) October 14, 2021
Here’s a more representative excerpt of the commission’s treatment of expansion. Still not great, imo.
A blind spot of the report is its elevation of shoring up “the court’s legitimacy” as the main goal of reform, rather than the law’s legitimacy and integrity. pic.twitter.com/fNWwQHj9bt
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 14, 2021
One thought on “Not as bad as I feared”
Because of the actions of the Federalist Society and the Fascist Republican Big Lie Party (traitor Trump) the Supreme Court has already destroyed it’s legitimacy, integrity and relevance by issuing anti-democratic and anti-republican rulings.