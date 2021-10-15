Not as bad as I feared

~ susie

Okay, this preliminary report was dribbled out after close of business today, which made me suspicious. Releasing this at that time was a PR move, and that made me think that the other members of the commission didn’t agree.

Sounds like I was right:

Published by susie

One thought on “Not as bad as I feared

  1. Because of the actions of the Federalist Society and the Fascist Republican Big Lie Party (traitor Trump) the Supreme Court has already destroyed it’s legitimacy, integrity and relevance by issuing anti-democratic and anti-republican rulings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *