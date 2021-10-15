Another one from Southlake. @NBCNews obtained audio from a district training. An administrator advised confused teachers that if they have a book about the Holocaust in the classroom, they need one with an "opposing" viewpoint. From @Mike_Hixenbaugh and me https://t.co/s6cnyV3CSO
One thought on “Texas is the new Florida”
So Fascist Texans want what’s written about NAZIS and their systematic murder of millions of Jews and other undesirables to be “Fair nd Balanced?”
Are there actually two sides to that barbaric period in our worlds history?
Greg Abbott and the people of Texas are quickly sliding into the cesspool that is Fascism.
Ron DeSantis’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer a week ago.
Since then dear leader Ron has toned his politics way down.