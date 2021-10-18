NEW: Sen. Manchin has told the White House the child tax credit must include a firm work requirement and family income cap in the $60k range, Axios has learned.
These demands would dramatically weaken one of Biden's signature programs. https://t.co/ZL5PHUfpBY
— Axios (@axios) October 17, 2021
Not to mention, the cost of daycare would probably cancel out any benefit.
One thought on “Asshole, part 2”
Here we go again.
We don’t have a single-payer, universal health care system in America today because we have Obamacare instead.
Obama said in 2010 that what’s really important is “to pass the principle and you build on it later.”
What crap.
Not because it wasn’t Obama who said that, although he certainly could have, but because Joe Biden said it two days ago.
It was Joe’s way of explaining to all of us that the Democrats were going to cave into Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.
Neither Manchin or Sinems is interested in spending the money required for our grandchildren to have a livable climate in the future.
So they will be allowed to slow down the process of transitioning from deadly fossil fuels to renewable energy sources with the support of other corporatist Democrats.
Joe says that you “pass the principle and you build on it later.”
That didn’t work for universal health care and it won’t work with climate legislation.