Piece of soulless shit

Senator Joe Manchin raised over $400,000 from donors in the energy industry in the third quarter, including some from donors that normally give to Republicans, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Manchin has opposed certain climate-related stipulations within the Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. The legislation also includes expanded safety net programs for workers and families, lower prescription drug prices, and billions of dollars toward healthcare benefits for seniors.

Democrats have been trying to rein in certain aspects of the bill — including its overall cost — to appease moderates like Manchin, as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, according to Bloomberg.

Manchin, who is from West Virginia, also owns millions of dollars in coal stocks. West Virginia is the second-largest producer of coal in the US, according to the West Virginia Office of Energy.