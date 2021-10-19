Breaking News: The Biden administration said it would regulate PFAS, the "forever chemicals" in many household items that have contaminated drinking water. Exposure to the chemicals has been linked to certain cancers and other health issues. https://t.co/yDMwRIAsMX
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 18, 2021
One thought on “Very good news”
Now if Joe Biden would begin hammering the fossil fuel industry and it’s supporters in the Democratic Party we might all catch a break.
If our dependence on fossil fuels continues then the temperature will keep on rising.
In the past 12 months the use of coal has increased by 22%
That is an ominous sign.
Except of course to Manchin and Sinema.