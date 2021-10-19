One thought on “Very good news

  1. Now if Joe Biden would begin hammering the fossil fuel industry and it’s supporters in the Democratic Party we might all catch a break.

    If our dependence on fossil fuels continues then the temperature will keep on rising.

    In the past 12 months the use of coal has increased by 22%
    That is an ominous sign.
    Except of course to Manchin and Sinema.

