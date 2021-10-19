It’s not a tight race

McAuliffe’s been leading all along. The press just wants a horse race — which is fine, since it drives turnout for Democrats:

  1. “The games people play.”

    Vaccine mandates are a wonderful and legal way to flush out the violent , pro-“Oath Keeper”-types from the ranks of our 18,000 police departments.

