I guess I should say something about this

Am I disgusted? Of course. Am I shocked? Not a bit. I live in a city where almost every day, children are shot and killed. Young people shot to death over things that hardly seem worth a punch. It seems like everyone in this place is just numb to other people, probably because their lives are pretty shitty themselves. So yeah, I can see where they pulled out their phones and recorded a woman being raped. She wasn’t real, it was just another story.
As a woman was raped on a public transit train in Philadelphia last week, riders held up their cellphones and pointed them in the direction of the sexual assault instead of calling 911, authorities say.https://t.co/nn5kauemsm
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2021