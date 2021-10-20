I guess I should say something about this

0 shares Share

Am I disgusted? Of course. Am I shocked? Not a bit. I live in a city where almost every day, children are shot and killed. Young people shot to death over things that hardly seem worth a punch. It seems like everyone in this place is just numb to other people, probably because their lives are pretty shitty themselves. So yeah, I can see where they pulled out their phones and recorded a woman being raped. She wasn’t real, it was just another story.