"Texas shows that there’s plenty to worry about when the governor of a state that has tens of millions of people living in it decides that his most important constituents don’t even live in the state and have shows on Fox News," @AdamSerwer writes: https://t.co/uJvdiLnsZS
— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 19, 2021
One thought on “Lucky Texas”
The states with the highest Covid infection rates are controlled by Republican Big Lie Party politicians.
A new Pew poll found that 53% of all US voters do ‘not’ want traitor Trump to run for president in 2024.
But, 47% of voters do.
Democrats: Against Trump running 77% For 23%.
Independents: Against 56% For 42%.
Big Lie Party Republicans: Against 23% For 77%
Apparently the Republican Big Lie Party cultists will follow their Dear Leader, traitor Trump, right over a cliff like the stupid snakes that they are.