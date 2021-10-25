Police state

When your governor’s recruiting cops by telling them they’re above the law, well, citizens are even less safe:
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is actively recruiting unvaccinated Police that have lost their jobs.
DeSantis must know something…
Florida prepare yourselves for a influx of corrupt white supremest cops in your state. https://t.co/RCSsRgf8C5
In all honesty the people of Florida probably won’t notice any difference in their policing because cops have gotten away with murder in Florida for decades.
For months the corporatists in the Republican Big Lie Party, and Ron DeSantis was one of the loudest voices, have been claiming that the millions of workers which employers needed to fill their millions of vacant jobs would stream back to work if only the $300 a-week federal supplemental unemployment benefits were stopped.
Half the states (Red) ended the payment and half the states (Blue) did not.
In the 25 Red states which ended the $300 supplemental labor shortages persisted.
In the 25 Blue states which kept the $300 payment labor shortages declined.
What we can conclude from this is that Capitalist economists are either as stupid as hell or they’re just big fat liars.