Perspective | I’m a Florida school board member. This is how protesters come after me. https://t.co/faqGezw5ak
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 24, 2021
Perspective | I’m a Florida school board member. This is how protesters come after me. https://t.co/faqGezw5ak
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 24, 2021
One thought on “Scary shit”
John Eastman says that the strategy outlined in his 2020 memo to traitor Trump was “crazy” and “not viable.”
https://news.yahoo.com/john-eastman-says-strategy-outlined-184700246.html
Fascist Eastman clerked for Justice Thomas.
He’s the chairman of the Federalist Society’s Federalism & Separation of Powers
group,
chairman of the board of the National Organization of Marriage, an anti-LGBTQ+ group,
and the director of the Public Interest Legal Foundation which does nothing but bring election lawsuits.
John Eastman is a fascist slug who clearly seems to have broken the law with his personal involvement in the January 6 attempted coup.