One thought on “Scary shit

  1. John Eastman says that the strategy outlined in his 2020 memo to traitor Trump was “crazy” and “not viable.”

    https://news.yahoo.com/john-eastman-says-strategy-outlined-184700246.html

    Fascist Eastman clerked for Justice Thomas.
    He’s the chairman of the Federalist Society’s Federalism & Separation of Powers
    group,
    chairman of the board of the National Organization of Marriage, an anti-LGBTQ+ group,
    and the director of the Public Interest Legal Foundation which does nothing but bring election lawsuits.

    John Eastman is a fascist slug who clearly seems to have broken the law with his personal involvement in the January 6 attempted coup.

