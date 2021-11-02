CLOSED CAPTIONING: “I don’t really know what it is, but Fox News says I should be upset about it, so I am.”
This guy says Critical Race Theory is the most important issue in the Virginia Election. He also says he has no idea what Critical Race Theory is. pic.twitter.com/lBrGy4lRBG
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 1, 2021
One thought on “Conservatism 101”
The battle over Critical Race Theory was cooked up by the David Rubenstein’s (Carlyle Group), Tucker Carlson’s (FOX), and others on the Fascist, autocratic Right who act as informed mouthpieces for the now discredited Republican Big Lie Party.
(The Koch’s were late to the game.)
Evangelical Christian’s in the United States should be investigated as possible “domestic enemies.”
60% of White Evangelical Christians believe that the 2020 election was stolen from traitor Trump by Biden.
40% of White Evangelical Christians believe that violence is justified when it’s used for political reasons.
(Religion News Service)
**EF Hutton is the money behind the launch of traitor Trumps new media network.