Sen. Joe Manchin holds America hostage, says he's not ready to back President Biden's $1.75 trillion budget package. https://t.co/GEx58R2yAs
Jayapal signals that Manchin's comments will NOT impact progressives. Says they will vote FOR the infrastructure bill and $1.75T plan
"The president says he can get 51 votes for the bill, we are going to trust him … We're tired of continuing to wait for one or two people."
Manchin’s Playing Everyone for Fools https://t.co/qVLSZP4NA5 via @TPM
One thought on “Cranky Joe spouts off”
“Fools have a great advantage over the wise: they are always self-satisfied.” Napoleon I