Let’s also note that the carbon footprint for a single mined bitcoin is 191 tons of carbon dioxide:
Cryptocurrencies should obviously be banned. Let's just stop playing passive aggressive here, crypto is interesting technology used almost entirely by scammers and money launderers. And forcing them to obey the law is the same as banning. https://t.co/R4BzMpAsiS
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 1, 2021
I'm give cryptobros this: they really did design the perfect endgame expression of capitalism: a barely gussied-up pyramid scheme in which the only value imaginable is monetary value, the only people who matter are rich people, and everything you do melts the world faster https://t.co/grI5PEwxYQ
— Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) November 1, 2021
One thought on “Crypto regulation”
Cryptocurrency is the greatest fraud to be perpetrated on investors since Charles Ponzi pulled off his scams.