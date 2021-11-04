Sam Alito: “There are not enough guns on subways and in schools today. Please add many more. I am not a crackpot.” https://t.co/wf6s5Oj1Cl
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) November 3, 2021
One thought on “Here comes the bloodbath”
There is no issue raised and no argument made by the Republican Big Lie Party (which Alito is a member of) that bears any resemblance to reality.
Critical Race Theory and inflation are two examples.
The Republican Big Lie Party has been lying for so long about so many things that it now believe it’s own con.
Alito on “not enough guns in subways” is a good example of that.
What did traitor Trump say, “We have alternate facts?”
There is no valid counter-factual (anti-fact) argument except in the mind of a madman.
Trees are green and the sky is blue Alito, in case you haven’t noticed.