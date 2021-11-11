A top gun-violence expert warns that America's surging gun sales and rising political extremism could spell "disaster in the months ahead" https://t.co/Ad1RsZ1y3i
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 10, 2021
A top gun-violence expert warns that America's surging gun sales and rising political extremism could spell "disaster in the months ahead" https://t.co/Ad1RsZ1y3i
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 10, 2021
One thought on “It’s already pretty bad”
Three things have become painfully obvious during the course of the Rittenhouse trial.
First the judge doesn’t have the judicial temperament to be sitting on the bench.
Secondly, Rittenhouse is unbalanced and should never own a gun.
Lastly, it’s not a good idea for anyone to be carrying a gun during a large demonstration.
With or without a valid permit.
“War is over! If you want it.”