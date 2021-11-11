For some reason, Republicans love hypocrisy

Yes THAT Mitch called Biden’s infrastructure bill a GODSEND for Kentucky. Thanks Mitch! And – to be clear – this wasn’t an act of G-d that fell out of the sky like manna from heaven, it was an act of a Democratic Congress and President.#DemocratsDeliver pic.twitter.com/lIKBJTljyY

— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 10, 2021