Yes THAT Mitch called Biden’s infrastructure bill a GODSEND for Kentucky. Thanks Mitch! And – to be clear – this wasn’t an act of G-d that fell out of the sky like manna from heaven, it was an act of a Democratic Congress and President.#DemocratsDeliver pic.twitter.com/lIKBJTljyY
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 10, 2021
One thought on “For some reason, Republicans love hypocrisy”
Yesterdays Republican Big Lie Party’s clown parade included,
Joe Scarborough who said that “no legislation should be passed (by Congress) unless it’s paid for “referring to Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better Bill.
Will Scarborough be singing the same tune when the ‘not paid for’ $738 billion military budget bill comes up for a vote in congress soon?
A senator (maybe it was Pat Toomey although it really doesn’t matter) said in the Senate that “Capitalism is the central organizing principle behind American democracy.”
What if socialism became the central organizing principle behind American democracy?
Would the oligarchs and plutocrats shrink in number?
Finally Senator Joe Manchin for acting like…..well…..Joe Manchin.
Who will be in tomorrow’s Republican Big Lie Party’s clown parade?