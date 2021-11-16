What they believe

0 shares Share

Remember, the number of voters who identify as Republicans have dropped substantially. So the ones who are left are the real hard core:

Do you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square or only won it due to voter fraud via Monmouth poll: Democrats:

97% fair and square

2% voter fraud Republicans:

22% fair and square

73% voter fraud — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 15, 2021