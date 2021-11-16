What they believe

~ susie

Remember, the number of voters who identify as Republicans have dropped substantially. So the ones who are left are the real hard core:

 

Published by susie

  1. The entire Republican Big Lie Party marched in yesterday’s clown parade.
    Some of the more colorful clowns were,

    >”Charlie” McCarthy and Moscow Mitch who both seem to have gone deaf, dumb and blind.

    >Traitor, coup plotter and warmonger Steve Bannon who said that, “This will be the misdemeanor from hell for Garland, Biden and Pelosi.
    We’re taking down the Biden regime.”

    I’m being victimized and my constitutional rights are being violated because “I’ve invoked executive privilege” in the name of traitor Trump.

    >Greedy, lying, snake and warmonger Alex Jones who admitted in court that he was a reptilian driven by greed to lie for profit.
    $20 million a year Jones gets for manufacturing obscene conspiracy theories about such horrors as the massacre at Sandy Hook, which he peddles like opium to his true believers.

    The Republican Big Lie Party is on the “eve of destruction.”

