Remember, the number of voters who identify as Republicans have dropped substantially. So the ones who are left are the real hard core:
Do you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square or only won it due to voter fraud via Monmouth poll:
Democrats:
97% fair and square
2% voter fraud
Republicans:
22% fair and square
73% voter fraud
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 15, 2021
Almost six in 10 Republicans, 58%, approve of the January 6 committee looking into whether members of Congress played a role, via new Monmouth poll. Four in 10, 40%, approve of the January 6 committee looking into whether President Trump played a role.
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 15, 2021
One thought on “What they believe”
The entire Republican Big Lie Party marched in yesterday’s clown parade.
Some of the more colorful clowns were,
>”Charlie” McCarthy and Moscow Mitch who both seem to have gone deaf, dumb and blind.
>Traitor, coup plotter and warmonger Steve Bannon who said that, “This will be the misdemeanor from hell for Garland, Biden and Pelosi.
We’re taking down the Biden regime.”
I’m being victimized and my constitutional rights are being violated because “I’ve invoked executive privilege” in the name of traitor Trump.
>Greedy, lying, snake and warmonger Alex Jones who admitted in court that he was a reptilian driven by greed to lie for profit.
$20 million a year Jones gets for manufacturing obscene conspiracy theories about such horrors as the massacre at Sandy Hook, which he peddles like opium to his true believers.
The Republican Big Lie Party is on the “eve of destruction.”