Inflation porn

One of the articles I rewrote today was a WaPo piece that incorrectly claimed that milk prices had spiked. Despite being part of the inflation scare-story liturgy, it's simply not true. They should correct it. https://t.co/QSi4QbVS4M pic.twitter.com/ckaaahLGBk — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) November 17, 2021

Wait but I thought inflation was Biden's fault… So it's a global phenomenon? That's really politically inconvenient. https://t.co/vd1tMdR19R — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 17, 2021

This story has not been mentioned on Fox News and Fox Business this morning. "Inflation" by contrast has been mentioned more than 20 times. https://t.co/rrXsZRWZ2C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2021

MEDIA 1: Biden is no good for ratings!

MEDIA 2: Let's get the rubes riled up!

MEDIA 1: INFLATION INFLATION INFLATION DANGER DANGER DANGER

MEDIA 2: "AMERICANS ARE SO WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION. WE ASK THEM WHY." — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 17, 2021