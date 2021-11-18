One of the articles I rewrote today was a WaPo piece that incorrectly claimed that milk prices had spiked. Despite being part of the inflation scare-story liturgy, it's simply not true. They should correct it. https://t.co/QSi4QbVS4M pic.twitter.com/ckaaahLGBk
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) November 17, 2021
Wait but I thought inflation was Biden's fault…
So it's a global phenomenon? That's really politically inconvenient. https://t.co/vd1tMdR19R
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 17, 2021
This story has not been mentioned on Fox News and Fox Business this morning. "Inflation" by contrast has been mentioned more than 20 times. https://t.co/rrXsZRWZ2C
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2021
MEDIA 1: Biden is no good for ratings!
MEDIA 2: Let's get the rubes riled up!
MEDIA 1: INFLATION INFLATION INFLATION DANGER DANGER DANGER
MEDIA 2: "AMERICANS ARE SO WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION. WE ASK THEM WHY."
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 17, 2021
I despair of screaming this into the void, but voters are not primarily responding to inflation, they are responding to a massive, highly coordinated propaganda campaign across multiple media designed to freak them out about inflation.
— David Roberts (@drvolts) November 16, 2021
2 thoughts on “Inflation porn”
Everybody has inflation.
https://www.sfgate.com/living/article/We-don-t-deserve-this-inflation-hits-Turkish-16624258.php
The Republican Big Lie Party’s propagandists at FOX, Newsmax and OAN lie all day, everyday, and about everything.
Largest Bureau of Labor Statistics underestimate in history, huh? Could it be a republican qanon mole?