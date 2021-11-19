Despite repeated claims by ALEC CEO Lisa Nelson that the group does not work on voting issues, ALEC organized, hosted, and bankrolled an “Academy” for state lawmakers on voter suppression strategies in July, featuring a who’s who of suppression leaders.https://t.co/5eJ4kONbNF
— ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) November 17, 2021
2 thoughts on “ALEC is behind everything”
Yesterday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed four convoluted laws (which probably makes them unconstitutional) meant to counter the Biden Administration’s vaccine and test mandates.
The clever, but dumb Mr. DeSantis held his signing ceremony in Brandon, Florida.
As in “Let’s Go Brandon.”
In other Florida news, Flagler County school board member Jill Woolbright filed a criminal complaint with her local Sheriff’s Office to have a “lewd book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto” by George M. Johnson, removed from all libraries.”
Florida—–it’s a state of mind. Sieg Heil!
They are without a doubt enemies of the state and should be treated as such.