ALEC is behind everything

~ susie

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “ALEC is behind everything

  1. Yesterday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed four convoluted laws (which probably makes them unconstitutional) meant to counter the Biden Administration’s vaccine and test mandates.

    The clever, but dumb Mr. DeSantis held his signing ceremony in Brandon, Florida.
    As in “Let’s Go Brandon.”

    In other Florida news, Flagler County school board member Jill Woolbright filed a criminal complaint with her local Sheriff’s Office to have a “lewd book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto” by George M. Johnson, removed from all libraries.”

    Florida—–it’s a state of mind. Sieg Heil!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *