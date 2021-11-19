Yeah, the Phillies broke my heart this season. (Again.) But damn, what a pleasure watching Bryce Harper play his heart out:
PHILADELPHIA, PA — After one of the greatest single offensive seasons in Philadelphia Phillies history, slugger Bryce Harper has been named the 2021 Most Valuable Player in the National League.
Harper, 28, beat out a pair of superstar youngsters for the award: 23-year-old Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and 22-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. It’s Harper’s second career MVP award after taking home the trophy in 2015.
In the moments before the winner was announced on MLB Network, Harper credited both his team and Philadelphia fans for keeping him strong and healthy throughout the year.
“I wanted to play every single day for my city, Philadelphia, my fanbase, my teammates,” he said.
One thought on “Bryce Harper, NL MVP”
There ‘is’ joy in Mudville today.
Do you suppose the Phillies would trade him to Boston?