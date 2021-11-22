One thought on “Bet you won’t hear this

  1. CNN is in big trouble. Its viewership is in free fall. CNN now has exactly zero shows that attract a million viewers or more unlike both MSNBC or FOX who each have several.

    Which is why CNN won’t report that Senators Tester (D-MT), Cotton (R-AR), Kennedy (R-LA) and others are attacking Biden nominee for Comptroller of the Currency Saule Omarova for being a “fellow traveler.”
    Somebody that Fascist Senator Joe McCarthy (R-WI) would have labeled a “Communist, Marxist or Socialist.”

    The Capitalists sure don’t like it much when folks like Senators Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) or nominee Saule Omarova want to reign in the Capitalists predatory practices.

    When fewer and fewer people own more and more of the wealth, then it’s a clear sign that Capitalist economics has failed.

