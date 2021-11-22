Bet you won’t hear this November 22, 2021November 21, 2021 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin i'm sure CNN will do nonstop updates on this….https://t.co/lUhFZZ0WA9 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 22, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Bet you won’t hear this”
CNN is in big trouble. Its viewership is in free fall. CNN now has exactly zero shows that attract a million viewers or more unlike both MSNBC or FOX who each have several.
Which is why CNN won’t report that Senators Tester (D-MT), Cotton (R-AR), Kennedy (R-LA) and others are attacking Biden nominee for Comptroller of the Currency Saule Omarova for being a “fellow traveler.”
Somebody that Fascist Senator Joe McCarthy (R-WI) would have labeled a “Communist, Marxist or Socialist.”
The Capitalists sure don’t like it much when folks like Senators Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) or nominee Saule Omarova want to reign in the Capitalists predatory practices.
When fewer and fewer people own more and more of the wealth, then it’s a clear sign that Capitalist economics has failed.