Right wing media is canonizing Rittenhouse because they can use him to justify a call to arms against those they disagree with.
It’s dangerous and perverse https://t.co/756NX0zcOP
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 21, 2021
One thought on “Fascism is winning so far”
What if Rittenhouse had been a well-armed Black teenager on trial for killing two Black “rioters” in self-defense?
Would the jury have found him “not guilty on all charges?
Judge Bruce Schroeder’s speech and actions during the trial were outrageous and Shroeder must be removed from the bench because he’s too dumb to retire.
The prosecutors overcharged Rittenhouse and were less then credible in presenting their case.
Is it legal to kill someone if you “feel” threatened by them?
The Fascist Republicans seem to believe that it is.
The Fascists call the “right” to “kill at will” if you “feel” threatened by somebody or something exercising your “Liberty and Freedom.”
That ain’t what the Founders had in mind when they wrote the 2nd Amendment.
Rule #1 throughout history from Hammurabi and Moses to the US Constitution is “Thou Shalt Not Kill.”
It appears that the Rittenhouse jury were oblivious.