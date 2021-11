And don’t take dumb chances:

While it may seem like the decay in vax efficacy over 6 months portends a future of every-6-month boosting, the immune system doesn't work like that. There's every reason to believe shot #3 will last one or more years. Alas, there's no way to know other than to see what happens.

— Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) November 21, 2021