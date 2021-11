The media rarely write about how unions help workers. Here's an in-depth look at how unions lift workers

Madeleine Souza-Rivera, a barista at a café at Google, used to pay $9,600 a year in health premiums. Now with the union, she pays nothing in premiums https://t.co/Zjv8mo5TPn

