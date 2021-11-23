Remember how the NCAA said that allowing college athletes to receive money for the use of their name, image and likeness was going to corrupt everything? Here is Michigan’s Blake Corum spending his NIL money on turkeys for needy families. pic.twitter.com/TsOYK3b8uh
One thought on “Only rich Republicans can be trusted with money”
And that’s why the oligarch’s and the Republican plutocrats are trying to get all the money for themselves and leave nothing for the rest of us.
Money is speech and the more money you have the more speech you can buy.