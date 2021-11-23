Only rich Republicans can be trusted with money

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Only rich Republicans can be trusted with money

  1. And that’s why the oligarch’s and the Republican plutocrats are trying to get all the money for themselves and leave nothing for the rest of us.

    Money is speech and the more money you have the more speech you can buy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *