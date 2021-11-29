Next thing you know, there’ll be a different flu vaccine every year! Oh, wait…
Fox News hosts suggest coronavirus variants are made up to help Democrats:
CAIN: “Always a new variant.”
HEGSETH: “Count on a variant about every October, every two years.”
CAIN: “You’re probably right…”
HEGSETH: [mimicking phone call] “We’re gonna need a new variant here.” pic.twitter.com/cXhbWY2vWa
One thought on “Raise your hand if your relatives believe this”
These guys really love tempting fate, don’t they. This new variant has me scared, and I’m vaxxed and boostered. Hegsteth won’t even wash his hands.