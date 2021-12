New – Tensions in GOP:

McCarthy tells Mace and Greene to “stop it”

Greene emerges and says she and Trump back primary to Mace.

Mace: “All I can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is bless her fucking heart.”

And fears infighting hurts ‘22 chances w/@mzanona https://t.co/nJ9pbRGln2

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 1, 2021