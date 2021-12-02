Six years ago this month, Hillary Clinton tweeted that "A Republican president could nominate as many as 4 Supreme Court justices" & linked a warning that it could lead to the end of Roe v. Wade.
Her replies were filled with left-wingers accusing her of "fear mongering." pic.twitter.com/0lCRJKoMsB
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 1, 2021
One thought on “Still right”
The number of women (across age groups) and men that believed it was fearmongering just in my social circle was incomprehensible. I will go to my grave holding this grudge.