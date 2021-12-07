Built to fail

~ susie

Devin Nunes has no experience indicating he can be CEO of his own shoe closet, let alone a media company, but this is probably just a way to launder money and buy Trump’s favor, so it won’t matter:

  1. Josh Harder is probably glad that he doesn’t have that twelve million dollars to worry about, but even so, with the newly redrawn maps, Devin may have lost anyway.

