Devin Nunes has no experience indicating he can be CEO of his own shoe closet, let alone a media company, but this is probably just a way to launder money and buy Trump’s favor, so it won’t matter:
There's something auspicious about announcing you're going to work for Trump's scam company the same day the investigations into it are announced. https://t.co/6udhNRJmht
One thought on “Built to fail”
Josh Harder is probably glad that he doesn’t have that twelve million dollars to worry about, but even so, with the newly redrawn maps, Devin may have lost anyway.